Police in Londonderry are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 33-year-old Emmet Dillon.

Emmett was last seen in contact with his family on Friday 3 September 2021.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing and had a backpack.

Police would ask that if anyone has any information that might assist in locating Emmet, they should contact 101 quoting reference number 1847 07/09/21