Further easing of Covid-19 hospitality restrictions

Further coronavirus restrictions are being lifted in Northern Ireland, including the requirement for table service in hospitality settings.

From 5pm on Friday, customers will be able to go to the bar to place orders or pay.

Other changes mean customers will also be able to play darts, pool and gaming machines, while restrictions on dancing at weddings at civil partnerships are also being removed.

Meanwhile the maximum number of people who are able to meet indoors in a domestic setting will be increased to 15 from up to four households.

The new measures were agreed by the Executive earlier this week.