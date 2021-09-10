PHA takes lead on school contact tracing

The Public Health Agency will take the lead on contact tracing positive Covid-19 cases within a school setting from Friday.

The change in policy was agreed by the departments of education and health, and brings Northern Ireland into line with England, Scotland and Wales.

The PHA said it's aimed at reducing the potential for large numbers of pupils being required to self-isolate, and the amount of time spent by schools on tracing.

“School leaders will no longer be required to respond to every case and identify contacts," said Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, director of contact tracing at the PHA.

Time is needed to fully embed this service but from today the PHA contact tracers will speak to parents or guardians of positive cases and ask for their support in identifying their child’s close contacts. Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, PHA

"The PHA will undertake the work and will contact the school principal for assistance in certain circumstances."

It comes after the Northern Ireland Assembly was recalled on Thursday to discuss coronavirus school absences.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she recognises "the significant burden" that school principals have faced in trying to support contact tracing.

She said the department will write to education settings this week to outline the changes in more detail.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “We will continue to monitor the numbers of cases in schools and the PHA will work closely with school leaders to respond and support with large clusters and outbreaks.

“I would like to thank school staff, parents and most importantly the students for their continued patience and support at this challenging time."