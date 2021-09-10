Sefcovic holds 'constructive' talks with NI leaders over Protocol

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic says he is "now even more determined to continue seeking practical solutions" to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol works.

Mr Sefcovic, who is in NI on a two-day visit, held "constructive" talks with Stormont's political leaders over the difficulties in implementing the Protocol.

It comes after DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson signalled that his party will collapse the Executive within weeks if changes to the post-Brexit agreement are not delivered.

There was furious reaction from other Stormont parties, with Sinn Féin describing Mr Donaldson's speech as a "reckless and irresponsible election stunt".

Maros Sefcovic called on politicians to "dial down the rhetoric".

Speaking after the meeting, he said: "I think everybody was very constructive and what I really appreciate was that all the representatives clearly underlined that we have to work together to find a solution to the issues that are on the table.

"I promised them that I'm ready to engage with all of them, bilaterally and collectively, because we really want to resolve all the issues linked to the protocol and to turn it into the opportunity which really we believe that it is."

On the second day of a two-day visit, Maros Sefcovic will discuss post-Brexit trading arrangements with business leaders.

He will then visit Queen's University to take questions from students.