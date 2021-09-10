Ireland has reached a “major milestone” in its Covid-19 vaccination plan, with 90% of adults now fully vaccinated.

By the end of Friday, more than seven million vaccines will have been administered, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

It marks a huge landmark in the country’s vaccination programme.

Mr Martin tweeted: “We’ve reached two major milestones in our vaccine rollout. 90% of adults over 18 are now fully vaccinated.

“And by the end of today, 7 million Covid vaccines will have been administered.”

The landmark was also welcomed by Health Service Executive (HSE) boss Paul Reid.

Mr Reid said: “Brighter news. Progress on a range of areas related to Covid-19.

“Today 90% of adults are fully vaccinated with 92.5% partially.

“Hospitalisations are trending downwards. 329 in hospital, 54 in ICU.

Parents and their children queue in rain outside the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin Credit: Damien Storan/PA

“Overall testing positivity reducing but high volumes in schools still.”

The Government’s roadmap to lift all major restrictions by October 22 will be boosted by the high number of vaccine uptake.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously said that October 22 is “dependent” on achieving the milestone of having 90% of people fully vaccinated as well as passing the peak of the Delta variant.

The Republic of Ireland has one of the highest vaccine uptake rates in the European Union, coming second to Malta.

The programme has been hailed as remarkable by health officials.

However the country also has the highest incidence rate of the disease in the EU.

Data produced by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that Ireland’s 14-day incidence rates now sits at 434 cases per 100,000 people.

Friday saw a further 1,620 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the Department of Health said.

As of Friday morning, there were 328 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, down three on the previous day, while the numbers in intensive care units have increased by five to 59.