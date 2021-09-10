Play video

All-Ireland excitement is reaching fever pitch in County Tyrone once again with the Red Hand County looking to lift the Sam Maguire for a fourth time.

UTV correspondent Gareth Wilkinson has been to Strabane to see for himself.

Tyrone manager Brian Dooher is a local in Donemana and his children attend St Michael’s Primary School where they -as well as the rest of the pupils there- are rooting for his team.

Teacher Orla Devine told UTV: "They are such influential characters, they've been so supportive to the school, great club men, great county men and we're all just hoping for this win on Saturday.”

A sign up in 'Dooher Country'.

While some are having fun in the big build-up, others are working hard. Tyrone fans have been stitching the team jerseys in O’Neills factory.

“The buzz for the factory, for the town, the shop, for the whole county, it's really good,” Mary Flanagan, operations manager said.

Tyrone jerseys being made on the production line.

As final fever sweeps the town, one woman is really showing her support, decorating her house for the occasion.

Super fan Mary McAleer has decorated her house ahead of the All Ireland Final. Credit: UTV

Mary McAleer explained her feelings simply: “It’s just fantastic, I just love Tyrone so much.”