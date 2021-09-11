'Grab a jab' initiative kicks off at the Limelight

One of Belfast's best known music venues is hosting special walk-in jab clinics this weekend, as the push by the Department of Health for people to get vaccinated continues.

The Limelight on Ormeau Avenue will be the location for vaccination clinics on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and on Sunday from 12 midday to 6pm.

The clinics will be operated by a Belfast Trust vaccinator team and will offer first doses to anyone aged 16 and over. No appointment is required, but ID will be needed.It comes ahead of the Jabbathon vaccine take-up initiative for students, involving around 60 walk-in clinics across some 30 Further and Higher Education campuses, which begins on Monday.

Patricia Donnelly, Head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme, said: "I am delighted that the Limelight has been added to our rolling programme of walk-in clinics."Offering jabs at such a well-known location will complement ongoing efforts to boost vaccine take-up."My sincere thanks go to the Limelight's management for facilitating these weekend clinics."The Limelight is co-owned by Shine, the company behind high profile Belsonic music events.Shine is holding Emerge, a concert advertised as a special thank you for music lovers, on Friday 17 September.In a statement the Department of Health said the Emerge event, being held at Ormeau Park, will "help promote awareness of vaccination. It is also an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on younger people."Joe Dougan from Shine said: "Demand for the event has been huge and all the tickets we released were snapped up within minutes. We have held some tickets back and the first 200 people who get jabbed at the Limelight each day this weekend will get a free ticket to Emerge at Ormeau Park.

"We are pleased to be playing our part in the vaccination programme. We see it as vital to a full and safe return of live music events."Admission to Emerge will depend on your vaccination status - you will need to have been fully vaccinated with both vaccine jabs - or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test."If you are planning to attend Emerge and haven't had your vaccine yet - pop down to the Limelight this weekend and grab a jab."