Minute's silence held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed on 9/11

A minute's silence has been held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

The minute's silence was observed outside Belfast City Hall by the US Consul General Paul Narain, and Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl.

Firefighters at stations across the region also stood in silent tribute at 1.46pm to remember all those who lost their lives, particularly hundreds of their colleagues who died as they worked to rescue survivors from the wreckage.

Around 3,000 people from over 90 nations including 67 from the UK were killed when Islamic extremists hijacked aeroplanes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.