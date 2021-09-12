Man dies in Co Tyrone road crash

A 31-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Tyrone.

Darren Canavan died after being involved in one vehicle collision in the early hours of Sunday on the Kilmascally Road in Ardboe, County Tyrone.

Police said a grey Mitsubishi Warrior car left the road shortly after 3am.

Officers investigating have urged that anyone who saw the Mitsubishi car travelling in the area before the collision or anyone with any information which could assist with their inquiries to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 396 12/09/21.

Deputy First Minister and Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O’Neill expressed her condolences: “The local community is devastated at the death of Darren Canavan in a tragic road accident on Kilmascally Road in Ardboe.“Darren is well known and respected locally, and this news is truly heartbreaking for his young family, friends and loved ones.“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Darren’s family and friends at this very difficult time.“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said the community is in shock: “The community in Ardboe is in shock today. This is a close knit area where people look out for one another.

“I know that local people will rally round the family and provide them the support they need as they come to terms with what has happened.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the extended Canavan and McLernon families at this incredibly difficult time.”