Announcement on high street voucher due on Tuesday

Play video

The economy minister says he will make an announcement on Northern Ireland's high street voucher scheme on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Gordon Lyons said he will announce "the opening and closing dates for the portal for applications" to the scheme.

In order to avail of a £100 pre-paid card, which shoppers are encouraged to use locally, anyone over the age of 18 will need to be included on the electoral register.

In July, it was announced that the scheme would open this month. Applications will be able to be made through the NI Direct website.

It is expected that a phone line is to be made available for those who are unable to apply for a voucher online.It was previously unveiled that the contract for the delivery of the scheme had been awarded to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).