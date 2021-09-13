Derry rainbow crossing shows support for LGBT+ community

Play video

Pedestrians in Londonderry are becoming acquainted with a colourful new addition to the city.

A rainbow crossing been created at the Foyle embankment as a gesture of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cities like London, Berlin and San Francisco already have rainbow crossings, but this is the first permanent one on the island of Ireland.

Earlier this year, Foyle Pride persuaded Derry City and Strabane Council to support a rainbow crossing.

But finding the money was another matter.

Ironically, the coronavirus pandemic meant Guildhall receptions hosted by the then-mayor, Brian Tierney, had to be cancelled.

So his hospitality budget was unspent.

Councillor Tierney decided to use that money to fund the rainbow.

"I think by spending it on the rainbow crossing is showing the wider community that we are an open and welcoming city," he said.