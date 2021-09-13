Man dies in Londonderry house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Londonderry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in the Clooney Terrace area of the city on Sunday.

Police and emergency services attended the scene shortly before 5 o'clock.Inspector Lavery said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.“Police are conducting enquiries into this death, on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”