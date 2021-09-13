Pipe bomb discovery sparks Dungiven security alert

People have now returned to their homes after being evacuated during a security alert in Dungiven.

A 'viable' pipe bomb device was found at Ard na Smoll in the County Londonderry town on Sunday morning.

Officers received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property in the area at around 10.45.The object was removed and is now undergoing further tests.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “Leaving viable explosive devices in a residential area is a completely reckless act and shows no regard for the lives of people in this area.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ard na Smoll area, or anyone with any information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact police in Limavady on 101 quoting reference number 865 12/09/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Independent MLA Claire Sugden those behind the incident.

“This device was found outside a property in an area where families were simply going about their daily lives,” she said. “Many were forced to evacuate their homes as a result.

“This device could have led to serious injury or death.

“The actions of whoever is responsible for this are as callous as they are pitiful. Nobody wants this and it will not be tolerated by the people of Dungiven or by anyone else in Northern Ireland."