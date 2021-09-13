Three reported to PPS during night of disturbance in Holylands

Three men have been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and more than 1,000 items of alcohol confiscated during a night of disorder in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

Police now say additional officers are on duty in the area as part of a interagency operation.

The PSNI says it responded to six reports of anti-social behaviour, loud music and groups of people gathering in the Holylands.

This week marks the start of Freshers' Week, signaling the near-start of the new university academic year.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick explained, “Into the early hours of this morning (Monday 13 September), police received and responded to six reports of anti-social behaviour, loud music and groups of people gathering in the Holyland area of South Belfast.

“We have reported two 20 year old males and one 19 year old male to the Public Prosecution Service for disorderly behaviour and obstruction and attended three house parties where residents complied with our directions. We also recovered and disposed of over 1,000 items of alcohol from mainly young people gathering up in the area.

“While there was no disorder, officers spoke with a significant number of people who were outside residential properties in the area.

“I again remind those people who have moved to the area take personal responsibility for their behaviour. You have a responsibility to be good neighbours as the residents of this area are fed up dealing with anti-social and criminal behaviour on their doorsteps."

Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick has called on parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children and young people are.

“We need parents and guardians to speak with their young people, to ensure they know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing," he said.

"Parents and guardians who allow young people to visit friends or attend parties in this residential area are not helping this situation.

“We continue to work with the universities, further education colleges, our partner agencies, local residents and community representatives to address any antisocial or criminal behaviour in the area. Where appropriate, we will also liaise with the universities and colleges who will consider their own sanctions against any students involved.

“We have dedicated substantial resources to policing this area throughout the coming weeks and will robustly address any antisocial behaviour or criminal offences.”

In a statement, a Belfast City Council spokesperson said it was continuing to 'engage' in the area to find long term solutions.

"As a new academic year begins, Council is providing a high visibility presence on foot in the Holylands area and are working in partnership with PSNI, the universities and other stakeholders to reduce ASB and keep people safe.

"We’re continuing to work with our partners to urge everyone to consider their neighbours and be mindful of the impact of their behaviour on others.

"We continue to engage with statutory and community partners to identify long term solutions."