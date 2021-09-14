7 new Covid deaths and 1,590 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

7 new coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Its death toll in relation to the virus now stands at 2,468.

1,590 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the last 24 hour period.

9,991 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last seven days.

Currently, 441 are in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

41 of these people are in intensive care and 36 are on ventilators.

The latest figures come as it was confirmed that children aged 12 to 15 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

2,496,461 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.