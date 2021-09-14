Tributes paid to DUP councillor who died in hospital

DUP councillor Paul Hamill has been hailed as "one of the genuinely nice guys in local politics" after he died in hospital.

Mr Hamill, a former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, was the father of two children.

It is understood he had tested positive for Covid-19.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his loss will be "keenly felt".

"Paul was a hard-working and dedicated representative for the people of the Macedon area and his loss will be keenly felt," he said.

"Having served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Paul was known and respected right across the community.

"Paul brought wide experience to his role as a public representative having worked in industry before spending many years as a pastor. Those skills and experience made him an invaluable part of our council team.

"We in the Democratic Unionist Party have lost a dear friend and colleague, but my thoughts are with Paul's wife Ruth, his children and the wider family circle.

"They will be in our prayers as Ruth mourns her husband and the girls try to understand the loss of their daddy."

DUP councillor Philip Brett tweeted: "We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our dear friend and colleague Councillor Paul Hamill. Paul had the unique ability to bring out the best in everyone. We will miss that infectious smile. Tonight we hold his family in our hearts."

Alliance councillor Tom Campbell tweeted of his colleague on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council: "Very sad news that our council colleague, Paul Hamill, has died.

Ulster Unionist councillors in Antrim and Newtownabbey also paid tribute to Mr Hamill and sent their condolences to his family.

Mark Cosgrove said: "This is devastating news for them all and is hard to take in. Paul will be sadly missed by his family and many friends."

Robert Foster said: "I've known Paul since our days in Shorts Bombardier and he will be greatly missed by his constituents and all who knew him."