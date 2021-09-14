Widow of murdered RUC officer says Troubles 'amnesty' is betrayal for victims

Play video

WATCH: Full report by Mark McFadden

The widow of an RUC officer who was murdered by the Provisional IRA has said government proposals for an end to Troubles-related prosecutions are a betrayal of all victims.

John Proctor was shot dead forty years ago in 1981, just moments after visiting his newborn baby in Mid Ulster Magherafelt Hospital.

In September 1981, John Proctor was celebrating a new life, but an IRA gang was plotting his death.

Murdered RUC officer John Proctor

As he walked to his car, he was hit with a hail of bullets by an Provisional IRA gang Lying in her hospital bed, his wife, June McMullin, heard the gunfire and knew her husband had been shot. "I thought no, not Johnny. I knew it was Johnny. There was an awful lot of gunfire. You'd have thought he would never have survived that," June told UTV.

It would take almost 20 years before detectives were able to identify Seamus Kearney as one of the IRA gang.

Seamus Kearney

He was pinpointed by DNA left on a cigarette that he had discarded at the scene Kearney was jailed for his part in the murder but he would serve only two years as he was released as part of the Good Friday Agreement. But to John Proctor's widow, it was important to see her husband's killer was brought before a court and sentenced.

"It was very important for the family to know who had done it and he was brought to justice," June said. "That is something that may be denied to the families of other victims if government plans to draw a line under the past become law. "To try and rewrite history and to draw a line on all the murders on both sides of the community is wrong.

"If people don't get the truth, they're never going to get justice.

For Boris Johnson and Brandon Lewis to think they're going to draw a line with the victims, they're wrong. June McMullan

"I think they're betraying the people, they're betraying the victims," June said.