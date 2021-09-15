Coronavirus NI: Department of Health records 10 further deaths

Ten further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,304 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Wednesday morning, there were 426 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, 36 of whom were in intensive care. A total of 2,498,979 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 15 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The move follows the unanimous advice to ministers from the four UK Chief Medical Officers (CMO).

The four CMO's came to the decision on Monday after considering directly how it will impact the 12-15 year old age group and did not consider its impact on wider society.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Moderna and the Pfizer jab for all people over the age of 12 in the UK.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered in Northern Ireland with parental consent needing sought before the jab is administered.