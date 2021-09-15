Daniel Carroll found guilty of murdering Brian Phelan

A kidnapper turned knife killer was handed a life sentence today after a jury convicted him of murder.

The Newry Crown Court jury of six men and five women deliberated for an hour and 15 minutes before returning a unanimous guilty verdict that 30-year-old Daniel Carroll had murdered Brian Phelan on July 26, 2018.

With around two dozen observers watching proceedings by videolink, Carroll, of Edward Street in Portadown, but originally from Newry, slumped a little as he stood in the dock as the verdict was announced.

Judge Gordon Kerr QC said: “Daniel James Carroll you have been found guilty by the jury of murder. At law there is only one sentence I can pass and I therefore sentence you to life imprisonment.”

Thanking the jury for their time and dedication to the “taxing case,” the judge remanded Carroll back into custody and said he would fix the minimum tariff the convicted killer must spend in jail before he is eligible to be released on licence on October 1.

During the trial which started on Monday of last week, the jury heard that for an unknown reason but possibly over a minor debt, Carroll stabbed Mr Phelan five times - three to the neck and two to his chest, at the top of the Carrivekeeney Road in Newry before leaving him to bleed to death in a nearby garden.

In an account clearly rejected by the jury, Carroll claimed that three men he knew but could not name due to paramilitary threats against him and has family, had come over Camlough Mountain and launched the murderous knife attack before they left.