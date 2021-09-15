Four men arrested in connection with death of Lyra McKee

Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee died on 18 April 2019 in Londonderry while witnessing riots in the city.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested in the Derry area on Wednesday morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where police say they will be interviewed later.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”