A man has been interviewed under caution by detectives investigating the murder of teenager Marian Beattie, police say.

Marian was 18-years-old when she was killed after a night out at a dance almost 50 years ago.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "A male voluntarily attended Musgrave Police Station on Wednesday 15th September where he was interviewed under caution by detectives investigating the 1973 murder of Marian Beattie.

"The man was not detained and police continue to investigate a number of specific enquiries in relation to the case.

"As such, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time."