Holders Coleraine draw Carrick in League Cup third round

Holders Coleraine face a trip to Carrick in the third round of the BetMcLean League Cup.

Oran Kearney’s side eased to a 5-0 win over Bangor in the second round on Tuesday, while Rangers were taken to extra-time by Dergview.

Beaten finalists Crusaders entertain Ballymena at Seaview, while Cliftonville will travel to Ards. Linfield have been paired with Institute and Glentoran are away to Glenavon.

All the ties have been pushed back a day to Wednesday 13 October as Northern Ireland are playing Bulgaria the previous evening. Full League Cup Third Round draw:

Ards v Cliftonville Carrick Rangers v Coleraine Crusaders v Ballymena United Glenavon v Glentoran Larne v Dungannon Swifts Linfield v Institute Portadown v Ballinamallard United Warrenpoint Town v Loughgall

Ties to be played on Wednesday 13 October with a 7.45pm kick-off.