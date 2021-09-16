Ulster sign World Cup winning forward Duane Vermeulen

Ulster have announced the signing of South African forward Duane Vermeulen.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner has signed a contract up to 2023 and will join up with the club following the Autumn Tests in November.

Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland said, “Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting 8 and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish. It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making 8 but Bryn has definitely achieved that.”

The loose-forward nicknamed Thor has been capped 54 times by the Springboks.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward. It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can,” said Vermeulen.