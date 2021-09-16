‘Very lonely journey’ for Long Covid patients in NI

Play video

Patients affected by Long Covid in Northern Ireland say they “still feel forgotten”.

The condition is thought to affect tens of thousands of people here who are struggling to cope with chronic symptoms months after the infection has gone.

Many feel they receive little support.

Rebecca Logan contracted Covid-19 while working in A&E and 17 months later, her symptoms won't go away.

“My life has totally changed, from working seven days a week, always active, always on the go, to being basically housebound,” she says.

“The fatigue, brain-fog, and I just feel like everything has slowed down.”

Long Covid is when symptoms from the infection persist for three months or more and it affects nearly every part of the body.

Some 16,000 people in Northern Ireland have self-reported Long Covid, but the number suffering could be higher.

Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK without dedicated services however that is set to change.

The Department of Health says dedicated services to treat Long Covid will open here by the end of October.

Rebecca Logan said: “It’s been a very lonely journey for everyone - anyone I’ve come across feels they are forgotten, and we still feel forgotten."