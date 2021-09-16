Play video

Experts have warned that normal winter viruses are likely to return this year, now that the lockdown has been lifted.

A virus called RSV, which is a major cause of children being admitted to hospital for respiratory illness, is already circulating at high levels.

Demand on services at the Children's Hospital in Belfast is at its highest in decades - and it's only September.

At its busiest this week, 170 patients arrived at the Children’s Hospital in just 24 hours.

Demand on services has also meant that some children's surgeries have been cancelled.

Unless it's an emergency, parents are being asked to phone the GP and get advice before showing up at ED.