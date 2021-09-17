10 new Covid related deaths and 1,239 new cases of the virus in Northern Ireland

10 new coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health. Its death toll in relation to the virus now stands at 2,493. 1,239 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the last 24 hour period. 8,662 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last seven days. Currently, 419 are in hospital being treated for Covid-19. 38 of these people are in intensive care and 31 are on ventilators. 2,503,796 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.