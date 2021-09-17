Family backs call for Greenvale tragedy investigation to be widened

The Police Ombudsman says an inquiry into the Greenvale tragedy, which claimed the lives of three teenagers, needs to be widened out to prevent the same thing from ever happening again. Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie - died as they queued outside a disco in Cookstown on St Patrick's night in 2019.

Morgan's father has welcomed the call from the Ombudsman who was already investigating the conduct of officers and the policing of Cookstown's "nightime" economy.

Flowers at the scene of the tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Credit: Credit: Pacemaker

"We welcome that statement from Ms Anderson with open arms," said James Bradley, Morgan's father.

"I think it's a great move. I think it'll help us - it actually cements what we're asking for these last couple of years so we're joining together now and asking for an inquiry which is essential that it starts as soon as possible," he told UTV.

