Flu vaccination programme to be extended in Northern Ireland

The annual flu vaccination programme is to be expanded in order to protect the vulnerable and ease pressure on the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secondary school children from years 8 to year 12 will be offered the jab as well as those aged 50 to 64.

The programme is due to begin on the 1st October but it is believed GPs will begin offering the jab before the end of the month once they receive initial orders of the vaccination.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Last year saw the roll out of the largest HSC influenza vaccination programme ever, which led to the best vaccine uptake rates ever achieved. I would like to extend our thanks to all those involved for their hard work during very challenging times.

“Also as a result of non-pharmaceutical interventions in place for COVID-19 (such as mask-wearing, physical and social distancing, and restricted international travel) influenza activity levels were extremely low globally in 2020 to 2021.”

The Minister concluded: “I do not underestimate the challenges involved in delivering the flu programme to tens of thousands of children and adults over a short period, while ensuring public health measures and social distancing advice is adhered to, but it is essential that we achieve as high an uptake rate as possible.”

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride said,” As a result of the low influenza activity levels last winter a lower level of population immunity against influenza is expected in 2021 to 2022. In the situation where social mixing and social contact return towards pre-pandemic norms, it is expected that winter 2021 to 2022 will be the first winter in the UK when seasonal influenza virus and other respiratory viruses such as RSV in children will co-circulate alongside COVID-19.

“The timing and magnitude of potential influenza and COVID-19 infection waves for winter 2021 to 2022 are currently unknown, however modelling indicates the 2021 to 2022 influenza season in the UK could be up to 50% larger than typically seen and it is also possible that the 2021 to 2022 influenza season will begin earlier than usual,” added McBride

“Influenza vaccination is therefore an important priority this coming autumn to reducemorbidity and mortality associated with influenza, and to reduce hospitalisations during a time when the HSC may also be managing significant winter outbreaks of COVID-19. Please keep following the public advice to reduce the transmission of influenza and COVID-19, please get the vaccines and protect yourself, those that matter to you and the health service.”

The extension of the flu vaccine programme comes days after the announcement of the roll out of the covid booster vaccine and it is expected by early October that older patients will receive a booster injection.