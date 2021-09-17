Forty-seven Covid-19 related deaths recorded in latest NISRA figures

Forty-seven deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the last week statisticians have analysed.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency collated the number of fatalities from the 4th September to the 10th September.

This fatalities brings Northern Ireland’s number of coronavirus-related deaths to 3326, higher than 2445 recorded by the Department of Health.

The NISRA figures include 2250 deaths in a hospital setting, 815 in care homes. Fourteen inhospices and 247 in residential addresses.

The statistics gathered by NISRA show that up to the 10th September deaths in care home settings accounted for almost 30% of coronavirus deaths and people over the age of 75 made up 75% of the 3307 covid-related deaths recorded between 19th March 2020 and 10th September 2021.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 61 (16.2%) of the 377 deaths registered in the latest week analysed, an increase of 11 from the previous week.