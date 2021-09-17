President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has stood over his decision not to attend a Northern Ireland centenary service in Armagh next month saying the religious service had become a ‘political statement’.

The President told the media in Rome,” What had once been an invitation to religious service, or a religious event had become, in fact, a political statement.

“What began as a religious service or reconciliation is now the celebrating, the marking, I think is the word used, the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland, It’s a different thing,” he said.

The President denied he is snubbing the Queen.

"There is no question of any snub intended to anybody. I am not snubbing anyone and I am not part of anyone's boycott of any other events in Northern Ireland," he said.

"I wish their service well but they understand that I have the right to exercise a discretion as to what I think is appropriate for my attendance."

Mr Higgins said his issue is with the title of the service.

"What (had started out as) an invitation to a religious service had in fact become a political statement," he said. "I was also referred to as the President of the Republic of Ireland. I am the President of Ireland."

Higgins is currently in Rome and will meet Pope Francis later today.