Changes to NI travel lists to come into effect on 4 October

The rules around international travel are to be relaxed in Northern Ireland from next month.

The traffic light system for international travel will change from 4 October, with a single "red list" of destinations and a "simplified process" for travelers for the rest of the world.

Proposed changes to pre-departure and post-arrival testing for travelers are under consideration and will be discussed by Executive ministers next week.

The changes come following a meeting of UK Government ministers.

The new travel framework is to simplify the current process, a statement from the Northern Ireland Executive said.

There were also changes to the red list, with a number of countries, including Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives, removed from the red list from 22 September.

Anyone travelling from the EU and the US who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate or take a day eight PCR test.

From 4 October, fully vaccinated travelers from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Israel and New Zealand, will be included in the policy.

It comes after the UK Government announced a relaxation of international travel rules.

It was confirmed on Friday that people arriving into England who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.