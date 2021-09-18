Cliftonville stay top as Dungannon Swifts remain winless

Cliftonville's win against bottom side Dungannon Swifts earned them a four-point lead at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Two goals from Joe Gormley and another in the last minute from Ryan Curran cancelled out an opening goal from the Swifs. Oisin Smyth put the Co Tyrone side up from the penalty spot.

Crusaders v Larne at Seaview. Credit: Pacemaker

The Reds' north Belfast rivals, Crusaders, narrowly defeated Larne at Seaview.

A goal just after the quarter-hour mark from Adam Leckey earned Stephen Baxter's side their second win of the season.

At the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, a late finish from Conor McKendry cancelled out a Christy Mazinga goal for Linfield to earn Coleraine a point. The champions sit seventh having played three games.

Conor McKendry celebrates with team mates. Credit: Pacemaker

Jay Donnelly bagged a hat-trick for Glentoran at Warrenpoint Town. The Glens now sit in second place just behind Cliftonville.

Carrick Rangers made it three wins from five as they beat Portadown at home while Ryan Waide rescued a point for Ballymena United against Glenavon, clinching a 1-1 draw.