Five further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 889 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Sunday's figures follow six deaths from the virus recorded on Saturday

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,504.

A total of 2,505,607 vaccines have been administered.