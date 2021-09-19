Hundreds take part in Northern Ireland's first-ever 'climate festival'

Hundreds of people descended on Stormont on Sunday to take part in 'Climate Craic' - Northern Ireland's first-ever climate festival.

It comes not only ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow next month, but as the Assembly considers how we're to tackle, what's been labelled, the Climate Emergency.

'Climate Craic' included art exhibitions, poetry readings and workshops as well as live music.

Two climate-focused bills are currently being considered by MLAs - one from Green Party leader Clare Bailey - and another from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Ms Bailey's bill proposed a net zero target by 2045 whereas the former DUP leader's bill sets targets of reducing emissions by 82% by 2050.

Conchúr Dowds was at the festival for UTV Live: