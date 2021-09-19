Tributes paid to former Antrim captain Anto Finnegan

Former Antrim captain and Motor Neurone Disease (MND) campaigner, Anto Finnegan, has died aged 48.

Finnegan played for his county for 11 years, making his senior football debut in 1994 and leading the side to an All Ireland B title in 1999.

He was diagnosed with MND in 2012, later campaigning for more awareness surrounding the disease.

In a tweet his club, St Paul's GAC, said: "It is with the upmost sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend, former player, coach, mentor and ambassador Anto Finnegan. This world has lost a fine man.

"Our deepest sympathies to Alison, Conall, Ava and the Finnegan & Dowdall families."

Director of Féile an Phobail, Kevin Gamble tweeted: "What a man. Legend on the field and a legend off the field. A true inspiration. Privileged to have played alongside Anto and to know him as a friend. Sincere condolences to Alison, Conall, Ava and the entire Finnegan and Dowdall family."

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh also paid tribute.

"I am very saddened to hear of the death of Anto Finnegan," he said.

"A true Gael, warrior & gentleman through and through. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We just don’t know what is around the corner for any of us and should appreciate each day as it comes. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."