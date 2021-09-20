A 27 year old man has been arrested after three police officers were left injured during a routine traffic stop in Omagh on Sunday evening.

Police were on patrol at around 9:30pm on the Circular Road in the town and stopped the vehicle to speak with the driver.

Officers soon realised the man was disqualified from driving and he was arrested.

However, he then attempted to make off on foot with officers pursuing him.

Whilst the 27 year old was being restrained, he struck out, assaulting multiple officers and damaging a police vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.