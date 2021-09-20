Armagh students following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga

Play video

Live theatre may have returned, but actors have been forced to adapt to new ways of performing due to the pandemic.

And drama students from Sacred Heart Schools across the globe have done just that - connecting virtually across five different time zones.

They include young women from St Catherine's College in Armagh, who pioneered the scheme which is due to become an annual event.

There are one hundred and sixty such schools in the world – with Lady Gaga a former pupil.