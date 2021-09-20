Five further Covid-19 related deaths reported in Northern Ireland

There have been a further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. The Department of Health says there’s been a further 1020 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period. On Monday morning, there were 379 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.

The Deputy First Minister has urged a cautious approach to further lockdown relaxations. Michelle O'Neill returned to Stormont on Monday following her own battle with the virus which she says "floored her". She said Thursday's meeting of the Executive was an "important" one and would look at pandemic planning for the winter.