A formal request for a public inquiry has been made into a proposed gold mine project in County Tyrone.

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says that there is now enough evidence to properly scrutinise the plans for Dalradian Gold.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is to formally request that the Planning Appeals Commission (‘the Commission’) hold a Public Inquiry into the Dalradian Gold Mine project in Greencastle. “I have therefore directed that my officials formally request a Public Inquiry to be held by the Commission," said Nichola Mallon.

"The Inquiry will consider a number of related applications including the gold mine minerals planning application and the two associated powerline applications.

"It will also consider the proposed abandonment of the Crockanboy Road, known locally as the ‘Green Road’. “The handling of the Public Inquiry phase will be a matter for the Commission which will include providing all parties with the arrangements. “Once the inquiry is completed I will carefully consider the findings of the Inquiry before reaching a decision.”

The plan to build the gold mine has attracted controversy from environmental campaigners.

However, supporters of the project argue that the new mine would bring a huge boost to the local economy.