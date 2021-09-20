Michael Collins walking stick and police files go to auction

A walking stick reputedly owned by Michael Collins and police files tracking his activities during Ireland's War of Independence are being auctioned.

The century-old artefacts related to the Irish republican leader are among a series of historical lots going under the hammer in Belfast next week.

Auctioneers believe both items could potentially sell for as much as £10,000 each.

Other items in the police and military-themed sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast include a service medal from the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin complete with its original box.

A gate from inside one of the H blocks in the Troubles-era Maze paramilitary prison is also going on sale.

The auction also includes two pieces from dining sets - a porcelain cream jug and a spoon - that would have been used by high-ranking Nazis Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels on their personal train carriages during the Second World War.