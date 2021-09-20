Michelle O'Neill urges caution over Covid-19 restriction easing

Play video

Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister has urged a cautious approach to further lockdown relaxations amid high Covid rates and pressures on the health service.

Michelle O'Neill criticised a DUP minister's "solo run" after a Belfast Telegraph report claimed Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said that all remaining restrictions could be gone by October 22.

However, on social media Mr Lyons denied he said that adding the newspaper had corrected it's report.

Ms O'Neill, who returned to Stormont on Monday following her own battle with Covid-19 said Thursday's meeting of the Executive was an "important" one and would look at pandemic planning for the winter.

The Sinn Fein vice president said she would advocate a cautious approach to easing further restrictions.

"Clearly we are experiencing very high levels of Covid, a very difficult time for the health service. Healthcare staff are stretched to full capacity and really exhausted after the last 18 months, and they continue to really feel that pressure," she said.

"I think the Executive on Thursday will have to look at where we are now, have to look about planning for the winter and what's going to be a very uncertain period, I think, over the winter months.

"We have to take decisions, I believe we need to be cautious, we need to make progress, of course, but we need to move very cautiously as we go through the next number of months if we're going to protect not only ourselves, our loved ones.

"It's not just in terms of the Covid crisis and the pressure in our hospitals, it's the knock-on impact that it has across our health service for those patients requiring treatment for many other conditions.

"That is all a very challenging picture." Speaking separately Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland is not yet at a point where restrictions related to face coverings and social distancing should be lifted.

The Ulster Unionist minister said he would take a "proportionate" approach to lifting any remaining coronavirus measures and would be influenced by transmission rates of the virus and the pressures on hospitals.

On Monday, a further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 1,020 more cases of the virus were reported in Northern Ireland.

There were 379 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.