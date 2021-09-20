Play video

Northern Ireland’s women look to extend their unbeaten run to eight games when they play Latvia on Tuesday night.

The match is being played at Windsor Park – the first time the senior women have played there since it was redeveloped.

“I’m really excited about it, it’s definitely one for the bucket list,” captain Marissa Callaghan.

“This is the big one, this is the national stadium. We have massive support for women’s football here and I just want all those supporters to come out, bang the drum and be the 12th man.”

Kenny Shiels’ side kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Luxembourg at Larne’s Inver Park on Friday.