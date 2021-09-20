Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has described a threat by the DUP to collapse the Executive if the UK takes no action over the Northern Ireland Protocol as "reckless" and "irresponsible".

"The thing that weighs most heavily on people's minds right now are the issue of the winter ahead, and what that looks like in terms of the pandemic, waiting lists and how the Executive is going to take the pressure off our health service and ensure that people have timely access to medical care, it's about agreeing a budget - for the first time ever over the next number of weeks we have the opportunity to agree a multi-year budget," she said.

"It's about ensuring that we prioritise the one billion in peace funding that we can have to distribute across communities here.

"So I think that it is totally irresponsible and reckless given the high stakes that are involved that the DUP is threatening to pull down the institutions whenever all the rest of the Executive parties are here to do business and actually serve the public."