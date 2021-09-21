The deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has warned that the health service in Northern Ireland is about to topple over without "immediate action" from the executive.

After visiting the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast along with the First Minister Paul Givan, Ms O'Neill said staff were "begging" for help.

"What we heard repeatedly today is that the staff here are exhausted, they are physically and mentally exhausted, they're extremely anxious for the winter months ahead and what that will bring," she said.

They're burned out is the best way probably to put it, they're seeing increased staff absences, for obvious reasons because they've had to make such difficult decisions. Michelle O'Neill

"They're constantly facing not just the physical exhaustion but also dealing with families at very difficult times. They've had to go over and above and beyond, and we can't take any of that for granted, they're begging for our support in the time ahead because they know they're facing into a very difficult winter.

"With normal winter pressures, with the capacity in the health service being where it is at this point in time, I think they're just so fearful for what's ahead.

"So, they are asking for the executive's support and I've given assurance today that I will reflect all the views that were expressed here today to the executive meeting as we plan for the winter months ahead.

"It's very clear that the health service is about to topple over if we do not take immediate action to support the health service staff, the service itself, but also to stop the spread of the virus."

Play video

Speaking to the media, Michelle O'Neill reiterated her view that she is not prepared to rule out a further lockdown in Northern Ireland.

However, he stressed she wanted to avoid the imposition of further restrictions.

"It's very clear that we need a very cautious approach in the time ahead," she said.

"It's very clear we have to factor in the state of the health service and the challenges facing our healthcare workers on a day-on-day basis.

"I've always been very open enough to say that I never rule out anything, I keep everything on the table, I think that's the prudent way to proceed, it's also the honest way to proceed.

"However, I don't want to get to a scenario where you have to have a circuit-breaker or lockdown - I want to avoid that. The best way to avoid that is to take the prudent approach, to take the cautious approach, to take a preventative approach." First Minister Paul Givan said the DUP would be taking a "measured" approach to the easing of further Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

He said: "Whenever we come to the meeting on Thursday, of course we will be guided by all of the factors that we need to take into account. That is our health service, also what is happening in our economy, the impacts on community, family.

"That has been the approach we have taken over the past number of months where we have been able to take gradual measures. Other jurisdictions held the line and then allowed everything to reopen, and we have taken an approach which has been measured, and on Thursday we will take the same approach."

He added: "Of course, the health service will be vitally important, where are we in terms of the current transmission, the number of hospitalisations and then when we look at the ending of the furlough scheme, there are very real pressures on some sectors which are facing bankruptcy, and what I heard from people in the emergency department is that people are presenting with severe mental health issues as a result of the lockdown that happened. Delaying treatments because they weren't able to access services.

"So, there are multiple reasons as to why our hospitals are under pressure, Covid is one of them and we need to take balanced decisions, and we will take that approach as a party coming into Thursday, and I would hope that we can make some progress which is proportionate to the level of the risks."

Michelle O'Neill also confirmed that the Health Minister Robin Swann would bring forward a winter surge plan for the health service in due course.

She said Thursday's executive would focus on how the administration as a collective would respond to the winter pressures.

Ms O'Neill said further details should be announced on Thursday afternoon.

"It has to be a whole combination of things, it has to be about that preventative approach, it has to be about the cautious approach, it has to be about the communication with the public, it has to be about what are the tools that we can reach to if we find yourselves in a very desperate situation again," she said.

"So, those are the three areas that I want the executive to discuss and hopefully provide that information then on Thursday afternoon."