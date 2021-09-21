How Derry shop went from refugee advice centre to subject of play

Play video

In 2014 Syria was still at civil war which led to thousands of people fleeing the country.

Among them was Baraa Halabieh, he made the journey across Europe and made it to the refugee camp of Calais.

Baraa now lives in Londonderry and is a professional actor and is set to feature in a local play next week.

The play is based on shopkeeper Mohammed Ali, who's shop became an unofficial advice centre when refugees arrived in the city from Syria.

Mohammed's story caught the eye of playwright Patricia Byrne and she has adapted the story into a play.

The play is called Samara's Shop and is produced by Sole Purpose Productions.

The cast comprises of Irish and Syrian actors with music from both cultures.

Samara's Shop opens in the Playhouse in Derry next week.