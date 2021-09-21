Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast show following helicopter accident

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has cancelled his upcoming concert in Belfast after injuring himself in a helicopter accident following the Isle of Wight festival.

Gallagher tweeted a photo of his bruised face on Saturday afternoon and said he fell out of helicopter after headlining the festival.

He was due to perform at the Belsonic festival in Ormeau Park, Belfast this Friday but announced the show is to be cancelled after being given advice from doctors to 'rest up'.

The convert was originally scheduled for in August 2020 but the festival has faced continuous delays due to coronavirus restrictions.

Acts including Lionel Richie, Picture This and Lewis Capaldi rescheduled their gigs until June 2022.

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy take to the stage over the weekend, and DJ MK alongside Hannah Wants, KC Lights and Nightlapse are set to perform this Saturday