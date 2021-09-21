Northern Ireland cruise to victory over Latvia at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland made it two wins out of two in their opening World Cup qualifying campaign courtesy of a 4-0 win over Latvia at Windsor Park.

After a goalless first half, Louise McDaniel opened the scoring three minutes into the second half.

Kirsty McGuinness marked her 50th cap with a goal as she drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Marissa Callaghan grabbed her ninth international goal, getting on the end of a Demi Vance cross.

Liverpool forward Rachel Furness rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot with eight minutes left to play.

Over four thousand fans flocked to Windsor Park to watch Northern Ireland's women's side play at the National Stadium for the first time in nine years.

Kenny Shiels' side sit in third place in Group D and face England and Austria next month.