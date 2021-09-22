Coronavirus NI: Four further deaths reported by Department of Health

Four further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health also said there had been 1,060 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 2,509,462 vaccines have been administered.

Yesterday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill warned that the health service in Northern Ireland is about to topple over without "immediate action" from the Executive.

After visiting the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast along with the First Minister Paul Givan, Ms O'Neill said staff were "begging" for help.

"What we heard repeatedly today is that the staff here are exhausted, they are physically and mentally exhausted, they're extremely anxious for the winter months ahead and what that will bring," she said.

First Minister Paul Givan said the DUP would be taking a "measured" approach to the easing of further Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

He said: "Whenever we come to the meeting on Thursday, of course we will be guided by all of the factors that we need to take into account. That is our health service, also what is happening in our economy, the impacts on community, family."