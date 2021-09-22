Stormont First Minister Paul Givan has warned that the Northern Ireland Protocol has "trashed" the Good Friday peace agreement.

Responding to US President Joe Biden's remark cautioning against any changes to the Brexit trading arrangements, Mr Givan said: "We're all very much committed to making sure that the peace accords, as he (President Biden) referred to them as, are respected.

"The Good Friday Agreement as a result of the protocol has been trashed and therefore that needs to be put right.

"So, I know in my engagements with the new United States Consul General (Paul Narain) here in Northern Ireland, they recognise the very real issues that the DUP has been presenting and the need for a solution to be found that respects our constitutional status as an integral part of the United Kingdom and delivers a practical solution so that we have that unfettered trade east-west, and indeed north-south."

It comes after President Biden downplayed prospects of brokering a post-Brexit trade deal with Boris Johnson, as ministers resorted to considering downgrading their efforts to join an existing pact.

Meeting the Prime Minister in the White House, the US President issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure.

Mr Biden did not counter the assertion from his predecessor Barack Obama that Britain would be at the "back of the queue" for a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

Sitting next to Mr Johnson in the Oval Office, the US President told reporters: "We're going to talk a little bit about trade today and we're going to have to work that through."

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Joe Biden had given Boris Johnson a "timely reminder" that the US will not countenance a trade deal if the UK ditches arrangements designed to prevent Brexit trade barriers on the island of Ireland.

"If Boris Johnson is looking at trade arrangements for the United States it is on the basis that they (the UK Government) are not damaging the Good Friday Agreement or any of the arrangements that flow from the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

"So, I think it was a timely reminder for the British Prime Minister exactly where he fits in overall politics and the extent of support in the American administration, in Europe, across this island... for the Good Friday Agreement arrangements to be able to be protected.

"I hope that the British Prime Minister got that message and that he goes back and has a proper negotiation with the EU, that they resolve the issues of the protocol and we get on with actually taking advantage of the position that we have."

Sinn Fein minister Mr Murphy said talk of the UK unilaterally suspending part of the Northern Ireland Protocol was a "distraction".

"What they (UK Government) really need to do is sit around the table with the EU and negotiate this out sensibly," he said.

"The grandstanding both by the British government and by unionist parties here is a complete distraction for what needs to be done."