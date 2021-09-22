Former police officer faces possible prosecution over 1976 triple murder

Play video

By UTV Correspondent Sharon O'Neill and Stewart Robson

A former RUC police officer could face possible prosecution over the murder of three brothers 45 years ago, UTV can reveal.

John and Brian Reavey, aged 24 and 22, were shot multiple times in their home in Whitecross, South Armagh back in January 1976.

Their brother, Anthony who was 17, survived, and managed to crawl for help, but died just week later.

The UVF was responsible...a group of loyalists known as the Glenanne Gang.

It also included members of the security forces; both army, and the police.

This new development, on the back of a major investigation by the Police Ombudsman.

The victims' brother, Eugene Reavey, told UTV about the moment investigators from that office paid him a visit at his home in Whitecross.

Victims' brother, Eugene Reavey. Credit: UTV

"I made them a cup of tea and your man said now Eugene are you settled now because we have to tell you something," he said.

"They told me there had been a major breakthrough in the Reavey brothers case, and straightened me up a bit, they then said they had prepared a murder file and sent it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"It was so sudden, normally I'd have a hundred questions some of them worthwhile, some of them not, but I was stunned after all these years."

The news now confirmed by the Police Ombudsman's office.

In a statement it said: "A file of evidence has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to potential offences by a former RUC officer in the 1970s. The potential offences include the murder of brothers John, Anthony and Brian Reavey at Whitecross in Co Armagh in 1976."

Solicitor Darragh Mackin says its a major development, but is aware proposed new legacy legislation could halt this case in its tracks.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin. Credit: UTV

"This case proves that these proposals are an insult... what we have here is fresh evidence coming to light very many years later about a potential suspect.

"How can you ever draw a line on such cases coming before the courts?"

The Glenanne Gang was responsible for many murders during that period of the Troubles.

But republicans were also very active in the area at the time.

Scene at the Kingsmill Massacre. Credit: PA

24 hours after the Reavey murders and those of another Catholic family that night, the O'Dowds.

The IRA shot dead 10 Protestant workmen under two miles away in Kingsmill.

Eugene Reavey was wrongly accused in parliament of involvement in that massacre, when he was in fact bringing home the bodies of his murdered brothers.

"We're a very close family. It's something you can't imagine. It was madness, that's what it was, just madness."